Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.82. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-7% yr/yr to ~$1.34-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.900-5.200 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 1.3 %

APOG opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $71.49.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.