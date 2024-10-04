Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-7% yr/yr to ~$1.34-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.900-5.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 1.3 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $68.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $71.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

See Also

