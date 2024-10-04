Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.86 and last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 76951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $747,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1,004.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

