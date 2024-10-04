Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.900-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $68.43 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

