Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson Sells 40,000 Shares

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $2,249,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,354,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,162,804.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,904,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,624,800.00.

Shares of APGE traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 325,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,581. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54.

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APGE. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 69,052 shares in the last quarter. Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 681,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 189,988 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 351,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

