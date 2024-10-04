Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Carl Dambkowski Sells 6,665 Shares

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $374,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,441.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $316,987.40.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $298,314.45.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APGE stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,581. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.