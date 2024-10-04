Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives $10.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

ARI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 54.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -128.21%.

In other news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $49,942.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,278.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 400.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 66,768 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 32.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 251,280 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 36.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 59,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

