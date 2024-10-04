Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,977,000 after buying an additional 678,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

