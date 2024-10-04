Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Tenon Financial LLC

Tenon Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.6% of Tenon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tenon Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $33,912,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 158.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,532,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,977,582,000 after buying an additional 7,067,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $225.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.72 and a 200-day moving average of $203.50.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,619 shares of company stock valued at $101,352,630. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

