Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 1,703 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MUB opened at $108.49 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.20.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

