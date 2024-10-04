Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $166.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

