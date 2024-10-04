Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,084 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $196.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $198.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.