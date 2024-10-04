Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $61.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

