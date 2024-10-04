Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in RLI were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 585.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in RLI by 52.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,079,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point cut their price objective on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

RLI Trading Up 0.2 %

RLI stock opened at $157.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.83. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.