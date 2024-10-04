Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $240.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.87. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

