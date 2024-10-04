Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 90,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 84.87%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

