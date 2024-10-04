Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $855.44.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $890.62 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $945.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.25, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $846.64 and a 200-day moving average of $779.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

