Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $242,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 62,432 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $71.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

