Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $391,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150,713 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.50.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.9 %

DE stock opened at $408.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.65 and its 200 day moving average is $385.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.