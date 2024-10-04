Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $412,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Workday were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Workday by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 345,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,410,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Workday by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total value of $17,317,494.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,353,539.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $13,605,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,483,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total transaction of $17,317,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,353,539.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,123 shares of company stock worth $94,376,699. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $240.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.75. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

