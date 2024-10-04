Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $441,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $101.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average of $104.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

