Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $474,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $233.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.42.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

