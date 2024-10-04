Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $556,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after buying an additional 665,653 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $26,134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 586,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

