Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $730,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $116.79 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

