Appleton Partners Inc. MA Invests $208,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

