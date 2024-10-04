Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,532,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $46.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

