Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,539,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after buying an additional 1,200,708 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,447,000 after acquiring an additional 451,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $76.52 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.