Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 151,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.