Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,150 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 406,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 77,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

