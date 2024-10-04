Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 175 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $180.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.03. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.70 and a fifty-two week high of $184.11.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.

In other news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $690,136.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $742,426.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

