Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,027 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $1,183,000. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 219,600 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 94,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 11.8% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 531,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 56,071 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a PE ratio of -472.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

