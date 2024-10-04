Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 3,745 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,537 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $71.16 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

