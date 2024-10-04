Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 415 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $15,135,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $245.49 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $247.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.81 and a 200-day moving average of $221.68.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.