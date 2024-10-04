Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 62 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Sage Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $59,988,000. Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.8% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,216,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $419.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.60. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $426.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

