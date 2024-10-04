Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 820 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a market cap of $49.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

