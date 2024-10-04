Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $52.65 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

