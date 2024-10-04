Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

