Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 1,556,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,439,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 4.51.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,783. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after buying an additional 5,945,559 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 512,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

