Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares trading hands.
Applied Graphene Materials Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £643,400.00, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile
Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Graphene Materials
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Graphene Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Graphene Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.