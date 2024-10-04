AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,111 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 344,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 78,067 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,995,000 after buying an additional 48,784 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Ann Cloyd sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,940.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Ann Cloyd sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,915 shares of company stock worth $301,603. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 0.41. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.