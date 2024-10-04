AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 264,627 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 465.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,627 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 837,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

HOMB opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

