AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Dynatrace by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Dynatrace by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $52.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

