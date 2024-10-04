AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140,042 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Manitowoc worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,806,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after buying an additional 217,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,385,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Manitowoc Price Performance

MTW stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.00 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.28%. Manitowoc’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

