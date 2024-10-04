AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 31,737 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. UBS Group AG raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 38,117 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $6,833,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,969,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 279,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $38.19 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 26.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.