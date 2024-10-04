AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 60.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after buying an additional 42,960 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

DTE Energy stock opened at $127.56 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $129.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average is $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

