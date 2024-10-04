AQR Capital Management LLC Has $6.35 Million Stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 2,768.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,340,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,224,454 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,348,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 72,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 69,733 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,300,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 75,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

AMLX opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.55. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of ($1.02) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $59,484.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,985,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 858,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,856.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $59,484.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,985,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

