AQR Capital Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 107.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,860,000 after purchasing an additional 489,959 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,516,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,760,000 after acquiring an additional 137,264 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 120,210 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $11,204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Visteon by 14.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,552,000 after purchasing an additional 83,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $136.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Baird R W cut shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visteon

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

