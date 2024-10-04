AQR Capital Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,965 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Infosys by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,580,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,826,000 after buying an additional 5,862,144 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Infosys by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,484,000 after purchasing an additional 699,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,248,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,338,000 after purchasing an additional 570,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,040,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,481,000 after buying an additional 715,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Investec cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.41 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

