AQR Capital Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,572 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $47,771,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,353,000 after buying an additional 697,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,863,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,286,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 129.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $785.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,361.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,361.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CALM shares. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

