AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,913 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Premier Financial worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $808.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Premier Financial had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,272.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,231.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $669,272.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

